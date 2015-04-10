KARACHI, April 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload LNG n/a Ex Quisite unload Wheat n/a Black Eagle unload Canola Seeds n/a Concordia unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Golry unload Chemical n/a Stoct Vestland unload Containers n/a Shalamar load/unload Containers n/a APL Oman load/unload Containers n/a Navarino load/unload Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 96,076 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 96,241 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 14,511 21,084 Import cargo 81,565 75,157 Five ships arrived and three sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)