KARACHI, April 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Crude Oil n/a Bering Sea unload Rice n/a Greenery Sea load Containers n/a Da Zi Yun load/unload Containers n/a Arrow Pona load/unload Containers n/a Hermess load/unlaod Containers n/a Antalya load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,870 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 33,873 n/a Import cargo 39,997 n/a five ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)