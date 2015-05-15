KARACHI, May 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Chem Bulk Jakarta unload LNG n/a Exquiste unload Coal n/a VSC Triton unload Containers n/a Rachele load/unload Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 44,156 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 10,542 n/a Import cargo 33,614 n/a three ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)