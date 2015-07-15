KARACHI, July 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload Diesel Oil n/a Vinaliness Glory unload LNG n/a Quisite unload Chemical n/a Invention unload Urea n/a Pan Rapido unload Cement n/a White Fin load Containers n/a Dong Song load/unload Contaienrs n/a Thames load/unload Containers n/a Al-Hilal load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 119,184 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 67,215 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 36,433 21,459 Import cargo 82,751 45,756 Five ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)