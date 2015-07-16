KARACHI, July 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a GPT-Land unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload LNG n/a Quisite unload Chemical n/a Invention unload Urea n/a Pan Rapido unload Cement n/a White Fin load Containers n/a Dong Song load/unload Contaienrs n/a Maersk Detroit load/unload Containers n/a Tosca load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 100,622 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 119,184 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 37,110 36,433 Import cargo 63,512 82,751 four ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)