KARACHI, July 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a GPT-Land unload
Palm Oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload
LNG n/a Quisite unload
Chemical n/a Invention unload
Urea n/a Pan Rapido unload
Cement n/a White Fin load
Containers n/a Dong Song load/unload
Contaienrs n/a Maersk Detroit load/unload
Containers n/a Tosca load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 100,622 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 119,184 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 37,110 36,433
Import cargo 63,512 82,751
four ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail three ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)