KARACHI, Aug 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Alamanda unload Chemical n/a Anlantik Golry unload Containers n/a Success Dalia load/unload Containers cn/a Alghero load/unload Containers n/a saadet load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Inoshima load/unload Containers n/a N.Endeavour load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,120 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 41,160 n/a Import cargo 34,960 n/a Four ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)