KARACHI, Aug 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Cosmos unload Chemical n/a Liberty-N unload Coal n/a Nonna Ulia load/unload Containers cn/a Rising Falcon load/unload Containers n/a saadet load/unload Containers n/a Carman load/unload Containers n/a Pittsburgh load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 63,540 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 12,159 n/a Import cargo 51,381 n/a Five ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)