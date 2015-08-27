KARACHI, Aug 27 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Argent Cosmos unload
Chemical n/a Liberty-N unload
Coal n/a Nonna Ulia load/unload
Containers cn/a Rising Falcon load/unload
Containers n/a saadet load/unload
Containers n/a Carman load/unload
Containers n/a Pittsburgh load/unlaod
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 63,540 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 12,159 n/a
Import cargo 51,381 n/a
Five ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)