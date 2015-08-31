KARACHI, Aug 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil 14,700 Au Leo unload Diesel Oil 38,899 Al-Soor unload Chemical 5,260 Genuine Venus unload Seed n/a Saadet-C unload Seed n/a Bao Luckey unload Containers cn/a Rising Falcon load/unload Containers n/a Hong Kong load/unload Containers n/a Navarino load/unload Containers n/a Maule load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 173,693 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 44,310 n/a Import cargo 129,383 n/a Nine ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)