KARACHI, Sept 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil 14,700 Bunga Akasia unload Furnace oil 38,899 Euro Pride unload Coal 5,260 Aqulia unload Cement n/a Royal-88 load Cement n/a Alam Sayang load Containers cn/a Arkansas load/unload Containers n/a Amazon load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Hartford load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 155,321 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 57,746 n/a Import cargo 97,575 n/a Three ships arrived and seven ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)