KARACHI, Sept 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Edible Oil n/a GPO Cheng unload Furnace oil n/a Barizo unload Coal n/a Aquila unload Containers n/a Anne Kjersti load/unload Containers n/a Judith load/unload Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 70,431 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 155,321 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 15,477 57,746 Import cargo 54,954 97,575 five ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)