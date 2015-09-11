KARACHI, Sept 11 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Dong Hai unload
Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Mega unload
Diesel Oil n/a Densa Aligator unload
LNG n/a Golar Penguine unload
Chemical n/a Liberty unload
Seed n/a Mary Georges unload
G.Cargo n/a BBC Eibe load/unload
Containers n/a Furano load/unload
Containers n/a Maria Elena load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 92,290 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 13,293 n/a
Import cargo 78,997 n/a
four ships arrived and six ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)