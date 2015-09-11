KARACHI, Sept 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Dong Hai unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Mega unload Diesel Oil n/a Densa Aligator unload LNG n/a Golar Penguine unload Chemical n/a Liberty unload Seed n/a Mary Georges unload G.Cargo n/a BBC Eibe load/unload Containers n/a Furano load/unload Containers n/a Maria Elena load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 92,290 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 13,293 n/a Import cargo 78,997 n/a four ships arrived and six ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)