KARACHI, Sept 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Gerbera unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai unload Furnace Oil n/a Barizo unload Chemical n/a Stolt Vinland unload Coal n/a Ikan Parang unload Containers n/a Raline load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Chicago load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 119,489 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 16,779 n/a Import cargo 102,710 n/a three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)