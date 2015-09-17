KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Gerbera unload Edible Oil n/a Royal Aqua unload Chemicals n/a Stolt Vinland unload Cement n/a Ikan Parang unload Containers n/a Aikhor load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Sanang load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 87,944 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 119,489 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Thursday Previous Export cargo 32,361 16,779 Import cargo 55,583 102,710 Three ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)