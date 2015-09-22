KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Rich Sino unload LPG n/a Globe Tanya unload Soybeen Oil n/a Countess unload Coal n/a Bravo unload Containers n/a ILSE Wulff load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 117,207 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 74,430 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo 103,131 69,510 Import cargo 14,076 4,920 four ship arrived and five ships sailed in the period, In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)