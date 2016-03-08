KARACHI, Pakistan, March 8 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Soyabean Seeds n/a Oceanis unload LPG n/a Tomson Gas unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 12,571 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 59,996 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo Nil 30,685 Import cargo 12,571 29,311 One ship arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)