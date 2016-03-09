KARACHI, Pakistan, March 9 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Soyabean Seeds n/a Oceanis unload Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload Containers n/a Racine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,091 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 12,571 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 26,619 Nil Import cargo 58,472 12,571 Two ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)