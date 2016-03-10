KARACHI, Pakistan, March 10 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Shalamar unload Soyabean Seeds n/a Oceanis unload LPG n/a Gas Sellan unload LPG n/a Liberty-N unload LNG n/a Maran Gas Troy unload Cement n/a An African load Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload Containers n/a Thames load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 154,494 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursay, compared to 85,091 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Thursday Previous Export cargo 40,621 26,619 Import cargo 113,873 58,472 Eight ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)