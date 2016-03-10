KARACHI, Pakistan, March 10 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Shalamar unload
Soyabean Seeds n/a Oceanis unload
LPG n/a Gas Sellan unload
LPG n/a Liberty-N unload
LNG n/a Maran Gas Troy unload
Cement n/a An African load
Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload
Containers n/a Thames load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 154,494 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursay,
compared to 85,091 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 40,621 26,619
Import cargo 113,873 58,472
Eight ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)