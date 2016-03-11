KARACHI, Pakistan, March 11 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Shalamar unload Palm Oil n/a Mans unload Soyabean Seeds n/a Oceanis unload LPG n/a Liberty-N unload LNG n/a Maran Gas Troy unload Chemical n/a Argent Fresia unload Cement n/a An African load Containers n/a Rachele load/unload Containers n/a Thames load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 198,361 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 154,494 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Friday Previous Export cargo 48,125 40,621 Import cargo 150,236 113,873 Three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)