ISLAMABAD, April 25 Pakistan's military
intelligence agencies will investigate the murder of a human
rights activist, shot after she hosted a talk on disappearances
and killings in Baluchistan province where the army is fighting
separatists, the military said on Saturday.
Sabeen Mahmud was leaving her Karachi cafe, where she holds
art exhibitions and talks, when gunman on a motorcycle attacked
her on Friday evening. Her mother, who was with her, was
wounded, police said.
Military spokesman Asim Bajwal condemned the killing in a
message on his Twitter feed and said the intelligence agencies
had been tasked to help investigators apprehend the
perpetrators.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the U.S. embassy in
Islamabad also condemned the killing.
Mahmud had just hosted a seminar called "Unsilencing
Baluchistan", focusing on the disappearance of political
activists in the southwestern province.
Rights activists accuse the military security agencies of
carrying out extra-judicial killings of separatists in the
province. Hundreds of people have disappeared and later been
found dead in recent years.
The military denies any role in the killings.
Mahmud was also a prominent critic of Islamist militant
violence.
The army has vowed to end the Baluchistan insurgency being
waged by separatists who say their province's mineral and gas
resources are unfairly exploited by Pakistan's richer provinces.
