By Syed Raza Hassan and Robert Birsel
| KARACHI/ISLAMABAD, April 28
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD, April 28 Pakistani
investigators have found no match for casings of bullets that
killed a prominent human rights activist, dashing hopes for
quick answers to a murder that has raised fears for the safety
of dissenting voices.
Gunmen on a motorcycle attacked activist Sabeen Mahmud late
last Friday in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, as she was
leaving her cafe, where she held art exhibitions and talks.
She had just hosted a discussion on disappearances in
Baluchistan, a resource-rich southwestern province where the
Pakistani army is fighting a separatist insurgency, and, rights
workers say, overseeing a campaign of killing opponents.
The army denies rights abuses.
Investigators recovered bullet casings from the scene but
drew a blank.
"That suggests that a new group or new weapon has been used
in the killing," a law enforcement official involved in the
case, who declined to be identified because the topic is
sensitive, said late on Monday.
Police say their only witness is Mahmud's mother, who was
with her and was wounded. Investigators suspect the killers had
a back-up team of two men on a motorcycle and police are poring
over CCTV footage.
Investigators desperate for clues are monitoring social
media in hopes that loose talk could provide a lead, said
another senior law enforcement official.
Authorities had earlier blocked the talk, titled
"Unsilencing Baluchistan", when it was scheduled at a different
venue.
Mahmud had told friends that officials of the military's
Inter-Services Intelligence agency visited her in 2013 to ask
about her work and finances, the law enforcement official said.
She had recently asked friends if she should go ahead with
the Baluchistan talk, he added.
The army condemned Mahmud's killing, saying its intelligence
agents would help in the investigation.
Human rights workers have not been reassured.
"There's a lot of fear among the people, about whoever
speaks out about Baluchistan, what's going to happen," said
Rukhsana Shama of the rights group Bedari.
"It's easy to point fingers at the agencies but no one
knows."
"THIRD PARTY"
For many Pakistanis, the separatists in Baluchistan, the
country's poorest and most thinly populated province, which
borders Afghanistan and Iran, pose a more alarming threat than
Islamist militants.
Pakistan says the rebels get help from neighbour and
arch-rival India, but India denies this.
Security concerns in the province took on added urgency days
before Mahmud was killed, when China's President Xi Jinping
unveiled projects worth up to $46 billion for an economic
corridor anchored there.
The army has vowed to crush the insurgency.
The first law enforcement official said Mahmud's killers
might have taken advantage of the tension between the
authorities and Mahmud over her Baluchistan activism.
"Our hunch is that some third party exploited the standoff,"
he said, suggesting India.
Pakistanis invariably see the hand of India's spy agency
behind inexplicable violence, but rarely furnish evidence.
The case was unlikely to be solved if any security agency
was behind it, the first official said.
Suspicion that Pakistan's intelligence community was somehow
responsible for the killing, in a bid to silence dissent, is
dangerous to national security, said political commentator and
journalist Moeed Pirzada.
"It is of vital importance that intelligence agencies work
hard to expose the murderers, to restore trust between the state
and its most aware citizens," Pirzada added.
(Additional reporting by Amjad Ali; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)