By Saud Mehsud
| DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan July 20
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan July 20 Clerics in
northwest Pakistan have issued a temporary ban on women shopping
unless accompanied by a male relative, a police official said on
Saturday, in a step designed to keep men from being distracted
during the holy month of Ramadan.
Police are supporting the ban, announced over mosque
loudspeakers on Friday in Karak district in the province of
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, district police official Fazal Hanif told
Reuters.
Unaccompanied women will be arrested and shopkeepers may be
punished for selling items to women on their own.
One trader said he feared the ban would affect business and
damage the region's reputation.
"We never supported this ban and convened a meeting on
Wednesday to protest over the clerics' decision," Munwar Khan,
one of the merchants in the region, told Reuters.
Vast swathes of rural Pakistan, whose name means "Land of
the Pure", are deeply conservative. Thousands of women have been
killed in recent years for behaviour their families considered
improper.
The mosque announcements said the ban was intended to stop
men from being distracted during Ramadan, when Muslims are meant
to fast from dawn to sunset. The annual period of fasting and
prayer falls in July this year.
The ban was proposed by a faction of the Jamiat
Ulema-e-Islam party led by Fazl-ur-Rehman, local administration
official Sarfaraz Khattak said.
Such religious parties have typically performed poorly in
Pakistani elections, winning only a handful of seats. But
mainstream politicians are often slow to criticise religious
leaders, partly for fear of being targeted by their supporters.
Some residents of the area also oppose the ban.
"The male members of the family don't have enough time to
take women to the market," said Mohammad Naeem Khattak. "Where
can women go for shopping if they are banned in the market?"
(Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Writing by
Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)