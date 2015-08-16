KARACHI Aug 16 Tributes for Pakistan's late
former military spy chief Lieutenant General Hamid Gul poured in
on Sunday, words bound to infuriate Pakistan's neighbours after
he spent a career promoting Islamic militancy in Afghanistan and
India.
"(Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif has expressed his heartfelt
condolences over the sad demise of ... Hamid Gul," the ruling
party's media office said on Twitter. "The prime minister prayed
eternal peace for the departed soul and said that may God bless
the deceased."
Legislator Arif Alvi tweeted that Gul had died on Saturday
night of a brain haemorrhage at age 79 and called him "a great
man".
The tributes will anger Afghanistan and India, who saw Gul
as Pakistan's most senior and vocal proponent of militancy in
their territory.
Gul worked closely with U.S. and Saudi officials to
strengthen Afghan fighters against the Soviet military when he
headed the feared military intelligence agency, the
Inter-Services Intelligence, from 1987 to 1989. Some of those
fighters later joined the Taliban insurgency.
Towards the end of his posting, officials began diverting
men and guns from the Afghan war towards budding militant groups
like Lashkar-e-Taiba, founded in 1990 as a separatist movement
in Indian Kashmir.
The disputed Himalayan region is claimed by both India and
Pakistan and has sparked two of the three wars fought between
the nuclear-armed neighbours since they began separate nations
in 1947.
After Gul retired, he frequently went on television to
defend the Taliban and Kashmiri militants and blame a Jewish
conspiracy for the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United
States.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)