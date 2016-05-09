KARACHI May 9 Pakistan stocks closed at a
record high on Monday, rising for the fifth straight session on
buying led by foreign funds and on hopes the country's main
stock exchange would soon be included in a key emerging markets
index, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
finished 0.73 percent higher, or 261.30 points, to hit a
record high closing level of 36,234.99, breaching the
36,000-mark for the second consecutive session earlier in the
day.
The index crossed the 36,000 level in intraday trade on
Friday, the first time since Aug. 12, 2015.
Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is expected to
discuss the inclusion of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (which was
earlier known as the Karachi Stock Exchange) in its emerging
markets index during an upcoming annual market classification
review on June 14, said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB
Securities Pvt Ltd.
Pakistan was excluded from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index
and classified as a higher-risk frontier market after the
Karachi Stock Exchange was temporarily closed in late 2008 to
prevent investors from withdrawing funds. [reut.rs/1No7Qzr
]
Pharmaceutical stocks were the major index movers on Monday
on news the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has allowed
pharma firms to increase prices for a second time in less than
six months.
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd gained 5.00
percent, Searle Company Ltd rose 3.77 percent and
Abbott Laboratories Pakistan Ltd closed up 2.07
percent.
Bank stocks also closed 1-2 percent higher.
The rupee ended at 104.68/104.71 against the dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 104.64/104.68.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.10 percent
from Friday's close of 5.70 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)