KARACHI May 23 Pakistan stocks closed marginally higher on Monday, with banks taking a hit after the central bank cut interest rates over the weekend, and energy stocks drop following lower global oil prices, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange finished up 0.08 percent, or 29.85 points, to close at 36,723.35.

Pakistan's central bank on Saturday cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, saying the country was on course to miss economic growth targets.

"The brunt of this decision was faced by the banking sector, which gave in to the selling pressure on the back of change in expectations of future interest rate hikes, and re-investment risk for PIBs held by banking institutions," said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

MCB Bank Ltd closed down 5 percent, United Bank Ltd slipped 2.61 percent and Habib Bank Ltd slumped 2.9 percent.

Index heavyweight energy stocks also took a beating due to a decline in international oil prices, Rasool said.

Oil and Gas Development Company closed down 0.82 percent and Pakistan Oilfields Ltd fell 1.29 percent.

Fertiliser stocks however gained with Engro Corporation Ltd gaining 1.57 percent and Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd rising 1.46 percent.

Another major gainer was Hub Power Company Ltd, which climbed 2.61 percent.

Traded volume stood at 168.7 million shares, with traded value at 8.85 billion rupees ($84.61 million).

The rupee ended at 104.81/104.86 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 104.76/104.82.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.90 percent from Friday's close of 6.10 percent.

($1 = 104.6100 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)