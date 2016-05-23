KARACHI May 23 Pakistan stocks closed
marginally higher on Monday, with banks taking a hit after the
central bank cut interest rates over the weekend, and energy
stocks drop following lower global oil prices, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
finished up 0.08 percent, or 29.85 points, to close at
36,723.35.
Pakistan's central bank on Saturday cut its key policy rate
by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, saying the country was on
course to miss economic growth targets.
"The brunt of this decision was faced by the banking sector,
which gave in to the selling pressure on the back of change in
expectations of future interest rate hikes, and re-investment
risk for PIBs held by banking institutions," said Gohar Rasool,
head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.
MCB Bank Ltd closed down 5 percent, United Bank Ltd
slipped 2.61 percent and Habib Bank Ltd
slumped 2.9 percent.
Index heavyweight energy stocks also took a beating due to a
decline in international oil prices, Rasool said.
Oil and Gas Development Company closed down 0.82
percent and Pakistan Oilfields Ltd fell 1.29 percent.
Fertiliser stocks however gained with Engro Corporation Ltd
gaining 1.57 percent and Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd
rising 1.46 percent.
Another major gainer was Hub Power Company Ltd,
which climbed 2.61 percent.
Traded volume stood at 168.7 million shares, with traded
value at 8.85 billion rupees ($84.61 million).
The rupee ended at 104.81/104.86 against the dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 104.76/104.82.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.90 percent
from Friday's close of 6.10 percent.
($1 = 104.6100 Pakistani rupees)
