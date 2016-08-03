Aug 3 - Pakistan stocks edged lower on Wednesday as the market continued to see consolidation from the last session, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.43 percent at 39,615.76.

"Market continued to witness consolidation for the second session, profit-taking was seen in oil and gas stocks," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Lower international crude prices led oil and gas stocks to end lower.

Pakistan Oilfields Ltd fell 1.85 percent while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd lost 1.3 percent.

The rupee ended stronger at 104.61/104.65 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.79/104.82.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.60 percent from Tuesday's close of 5.30 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)