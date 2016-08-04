KARACHI, Aug 4 - Pakistan stocks closed lower on Thursday marking their third session of losses as investors locked in profits from a recent rally, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.43 percent, or 169.06 points, at 39,446.70.

"Mainly profit-taking along with some consolidation was witnessed by the market, which led the index to close down," said Hammad Aman, manager of equity sales, at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd was the best performer on the index and gained 1.97 percent.

Correction was seen in cement stocks with D G Khan Cement Company Ltd dropping 2.28 percent, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd slipping 1.38 percent and Lucky Cement Ltd declining 1.62 percent.

The rupee ended stronger at 104.53/104.57 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.61/104.65.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.1 percent from Wednesday's close of 5.6 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)