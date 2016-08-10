KARACHI Aug 10 Pakistan stocks edged up to a fresh record high on Wednesday led by foreign portfolio flows, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.36 percent higher, or 142.17 points, at 39,805.88.

It last hit a record closing high on Aug. 1 when it touched 39,800.64 at the close of trade.

"Positive foreign portfolio investments since the last few sessions, plus some stability on the political front led the market to reach a new high," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Cements stocks gained, with Lucky Cement Ltd up 2.67 percent, D G Khan Cement Company Ltd rising 0.73 percent and Dewan Cement Ltd inching up 0.30 percent.

The rupee was steady at 104.57/104.61 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.57/104.62.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 6.00 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)