KARACHI Aug 17 Pakistan shares closed at a
record high on Wednesday after a decision by the Pakistan Stock
Exchange Ltd to offer a stake in the bourse operator received
interest from as many as 17 investors, and on gains in refinery
stocks, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed up 0.02 percent, or 7.35 points, at 40,057.52, to
hit a fresh record closing high.
"Consolidation above 40,000 level continued, market opened
on positive sentiment from Pakistan Stock Exchange's Tuesday's
announcement of getting expressions of interest from investors
for divestment; however, profit-taking was seen in the second
half, but refinery stocks led the market to close up," said
Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
A total of 17 EOIs were received from foreign and local
investors applying under the categories of 'Strategic Investor',
'Anchor Investor' and 'Financial Institution' for a 40 percent
stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bourse operator said
in a press release late on Tuesday.
National Refinery Ltd climbed 3.16 percent,
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd rose 0.43 percent and Pakistan
Refinery Ltd gained 0.64 percent.
The rupee ended flat at 104.67/104.71 against the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.67/104.71.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.70 percent
from Tuesday's close of 5.85 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)