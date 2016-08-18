KARACHI Aug 18 Pakistan shares closed lower on Thursday on foreign portfolio investment outflows and on profit-taking, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.71 percent lower, or 286.32 points, at 39,771.20.

"Mainly outflow of foreign funds in the last session to the tune of $9.2 million and profit-taking led the market to fall 286 points," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Habib Bank Ltd fell 1.8 percent, while United Bank Ltd declined 2.9 percent.

The rupee ended steady at 104.68/104.72 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.67/104.71.

Overnight rates in the money market were flat at 5.70 percent from Wednesday's close.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)