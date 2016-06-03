KARACHI, June 3 Pakistani stocks hit an all-time
closing high for the second consecutive session on Friday, as
the bourse rallied ahead of expected concessions for industrial
sectors in the federal budget, due to be announced later in the
day, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
ended 1.04 percent higher at 37,223 points.
The index hit an all-time high of 37,360.88 in intraday
trade, notching up a peak gain of 1.4 percent.
"Hours before the PML-N government is scheduled to unveil
its budget, we expect it to focus on reforms, incentives to push
exports and help the ailing agriculture sector," said Gohar
Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities
Pvt Ltd.
Textile stocks, in line for possible tax breaks in order to
spur exports, rallied on the day, Rasool said.
Nishat Mills Ltd closed up 3.5 percent, while Gul
Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd rose 4.09 percent.
Other index heavyweights that gained on the day included Oil
and Gas Development Company, up 0.82 percent, Lucky
Cement Ltd, which gained 1.59 percent, and Kot Addu
Power Company Ltd, which closed up 2.58 percent.
Traded volume on the day stood at 172.8 million shares, with
traded value at 12.5 billion rupees ($120.27 million).
The rupee ended stronger at 104.60/104.65 against the
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.66/104.71.
($1 = 104.6000 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Sunil Nair)