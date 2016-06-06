KARACHI, June 6 Pakistan stocks rose to a record high on Monday in anticipation of the country's stock market being included as an emerging market in the MSCI index this month, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.35 percent at 37,352.27.

"Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at yet another highest level as investors expect it to enter emerging markets in the upcoming MSCI decision," said Hammad Aman, manager equity sales at Topline Securities.

Among the gainers were Engro Corporation Ltd, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd and Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd, which rose after a cut in general sales tax was presented in the budget for the fertilizer sector.

The rupee ended at 104.64/104.65 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 104.60/104.65.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.50 percent from Friday's close of 5.90 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)