KARACHI, June 9 Pakistan stocks closed lower on
Thursday on profit-taking as investors cashed in after the index
saw a two-day high, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
ended 0.03 percent lower at 37,414.26 points, after
having earlier touched a high of 37,426.39 on Wednesday.
"Lacklustre activity continued at the local bourse," said
Hammad Aman, Manager Equity Sales at Topline Securities (Pvt)
Ltd. "The index rose by 108 points to 37,534 index level today,
but profit taking resulted in the index closing down 12 points."
Volumes decreased by two percent to 140 million shares;
value decreased by 11.5 percent at 6.8 billion rupees.
K-Electric and Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Private Ltd were volume leaders today
combined traded volume of 40 million shares.
Cement stocks slide down following the budget. D G Khan
Cement Company Ltd, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd
and Lucky Cement Ltd declined by 0.1-0.5
percent.
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Sunil Nair)