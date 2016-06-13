KARACHI, Pakistan, June 13 Pakistani stocks
closed higher on Monday in a volatile trading session ahead of a
much-anticipated MSCI announcement on whether the bourse would
be reclassified as an emerging market, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
finished 0.11 percent higher at 36,979.96.
The index clocked in an intraday range of more than 440
points, hitting a low of 36,637.81 in early trading before
bouncing back towards the end of the session.
"Market sentiment remained sombre today, in line with
sentiment seen in global equities and commodities ahead of
central bank meetings in the U.S., U.K. and Japan this week,"
said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market
Securities Pvt Ltd.
MSCI is due to announce whether it will be reclassifying
Pakistan as an emerging market on Tuesday.
The stock exchange was dropped from the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index in 2008, but Pakistan has in recent months
launched a final push to get back in so it can vastly expand its
pool of potential investors.
Among index heavyweights that gained on the day were Engro
Fertilizers Ltd, MCB Bank Ltd and Fauji
Fertilizer Company Ltd.
Oil stocks took a hit as international crude oil prices
declined. Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd closed
down 0.93 percent while Pakistan Oilfields Ltd was
down 0.75 percent.
Traded volume on the day stood at 104.7 million shares, with
traded value at 6.67 billion rupees ($63.83 million).
($1 = 104.5000 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Sunil Nair)