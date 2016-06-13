KARACHI, Pakistan, June 13 Pakistani stocks closed higher on Monday in a volatile trading session ahead of a much-anticipated MSCI announcement on whether the bourse would be reclassified as an emerging market, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange finished 0.11 percent higher at 36,979.96.

The index clocked in an intraday range of more than 440 points, hitting a low of 36,637.81 in early trading before bouncing back towards the end of the session.

"Market sentiment remained sombre today, in line with sentiment seen in global equities and commodities ahead of central bank meetings in the U.S., U.K. and Japan this week," said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

MSCI is due to announce whether it will be reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market on Tuesday.

The stock exchange was dropped from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 2008, but Pakistan has in recent months launched a final push to get back in so it can vastly expand its pool of potential investors.

Among index heavyweights that gained on the day were Engro Fertilizers Ltd, MCB Bank Ltd and Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd.

Oil stocks took a hit as international crude oil prices declined. Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd closed down 0.93 percent while Pakistan Oilfields Ltd was down 0.75 percent.

Traded volume on the day stood at 104.7 million shares, with traded value at 6.67 billion rupees ($63.83 million).

($1 = 104.5000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Sunil Nair)