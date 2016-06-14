KARACHI, June 14 Pakistan stocks closed at a
record high on Tuesday as expectations rose that the country's
stock market would be included in the MSCI's emerging market
index by Wednesday, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed up 537.79 points, or 1.45 percent, at 37,517.75.
The index posted its best single-day percentage gain since
May 5.
"The stock exchange rose today due to the expectation of the
upgradation of Pakistan into emerging markets which will be
announced in less than a day," said Hammad Aman, Manager, Equity
Sales at Topline Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Pakistan was excluded from the emerging markets index and
classified as a higher-risk frontier market after the Karachi
Stock Exchange was temporarily closed in late 2008 to prevent
investors from withdrawing funds.
The exchange applied for inclusion last two years, gaining
review status last year. (reut.rs/1No7Qzr)
Volumes rose 2.9 percent to 143 million shares on Tuesday,
while traded value increased to 9.5 billion rupees ($90.82
million).
K-Electric and Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Private Ltd led the volume gainers with a
combined trade of about 38 million shares.
Banking stocks rallied as Habib Bank Ltd closed at
its upper limit, while United Bank Ltd and MCB Bank Ltd
gained 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
($1 = 104.6000 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)