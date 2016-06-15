KARACHI, June 15 Pakistan stocks hit a record
closing high on Wednesday, after the country's stock market was
upgraded overnight and included in the MSCI's emerging market
index.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed up 1,042.12 points, or 2.78 percent higher at
38,559.87, a record high close.
It was also the index's biggest single-day percentage gain
since March 31, 2015 when it rose 4.5 percent.
"MSCI announced its annual market classification earlier
today and upgraded Pakistan from the Frontier to the Emerging
Market Index, which led the local index to storm past its
previous high and set a new level," said Hammad Aman, Manager,
Equity Sales at Topline Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Volumes were up 70 percent to 243 million shares, while
traded value increased by a staggering 100 percent to 19 billion
rupees ($181.73 million).
Pakistani brokerages upgraded their outlook on the market
and said the main index was now likely to rise above 40,000 by
year-end.
"Pakistan's market multiple is lower than the emerging
market multiple, so there will most likely be a re-rating of the
Pakistan market in the short term," said Saad Hashmey, chief
economist and director of research at Topline Securities.
"It might not be as high as the emerging market, but there
will be plenty of upside," he added.
Habib Bank was up 3.4 percent, while Oil and Gas
Development Company jumped 2.95 percent.
Research firms estimate the MSCI upgrade will result in
about $400 million in inflows into Pakistan's stock market by
passive tracker funds alone.
The stock exchange was dropped from the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index when it imposed a floor on the market during the
financial crisis in 2008, effectively trapping local and foreign
investors for several months.
Over the past few years officials have been enacting a host
of market reforms to regain the trust of investors, including
demutualising Pakistan's bourses to weaken the influence of
stockbrokers and deepen the investor base.
($1 = 104.5500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)