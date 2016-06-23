KARACHI, June 23 Pakistan stocks closed higher
on Thursday, on a thin trading day that saw very few triggers in
the market, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
ended up 0.23 percent, or 88.63 points, to close at
38,237.89.
"You can blame it on general lethargy during Ramadan, and
perhaps also to recent deterioration in the law and order
situation in Karachi," said Gohar Rasool, head of international
sales, Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.
Rasool was referring to the killing of celebrated Sufi
singer Amjad Sabri in Karachi on Wednesday, and the recent
kidnapping case of the top provincial judge's son.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan entails day-long fasts, and
tends to result in limited commercial and business activity.
Trading hours at the Pakistan Stock Exchange are also curtailed
during the month.
Index heavyweights that led the gains included MCB Bank Ltd
gaining 2.3 percent, Habib Bank Ltd finishing
up 1.11 percent, and Engro Corporation Ltd rising 0.87
percent.
"We believe market activity should pick up post Ramadan,
particularly as triggers come into play," said Rasool.
"The earnings season for one would be an interesting period
while the State Bank of Pakistan will also announce its monetary
policy next month."
Traded volume on the day stood at a thin 67.6 million shares
with traded value at 5.53 billion rupees ($52.81 million).
($1 = 104.7200 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)