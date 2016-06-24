KARACHI, June 24 Pakistan stocks plunged more
than 2 percent and recorded their biggest percentage loss in
more than five months as Britain's exit from the European Union
rattled global markets.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed down 2.22 percent, or 848.01 points, at 37,389.88,
after recovering from an intraday low of 36,826.
"Markets fell as an impact of Britain's exit from EU, Asian
markets fell as well as commodity prices. Oil prices are also
down by five percent," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB
Securities Private Limited.
Index heavyweights that led the losses include Oil and Gas
Development Co Ltd, which slipped 4.18 percent, while
Pakistan Petroleum Limited declined 4.34 percent and
Pakistan Oil fields Ltd fell 3.93 percent.
Yen has appreciated as a result of Britain's exit, hurting
auto sector stocks.
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd lost 5 percent and
Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd declined 5 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)