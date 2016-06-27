KARACHI, June 27 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Monday on selling by mutual funds as the fiscal year-end draws to a close, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.94 percent at 37,039.57.

"Due to fiscal year close due on June 30, investors remained cautions and banks were on the sidelines. Market also saw mutual funds selling, which contributed to the market closing lower," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt. Ltd.

Habib Bank Ltd lost 2.74 percent, MCB Bank Ltd fell 2.45 percent and United Bank Ltd lost 2.38 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.82/104.83 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 104.72/104.82

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 4.50 percent from Friday's close of 6.25 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)