KARACHI Aug 5 Pakistan stocks closed lower for
the fourth consecutive session on Friday as the market witnessed
consolidation from the last few sessions, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed down 0.14 percent at 39,390.21.
"Consolidation phase continued from the last sessions on
Friday. The market is awaiting some kind of direction and some
trigger," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities
Pvt. Ltd.
Profit-taking was seen in cement stocks.
D G Khan Cement Company Ltd eased 0.94 percent,
Lucky Cement Ltd fell 1.20 percent and Dewan Cement
Ltd ended down 3.50 percent.
The rupee ended weaker at 104.58/104.62 against the
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.53/104.57.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.50 percent
from Thursday's close of 6.10 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)