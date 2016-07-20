KARACHI, July 20 Pakistan stocks ended lower for
a second session on Wednesday, led by oil and gas stocks on
falls in oil prices overnight and in early Asian trade, and as
investors turned cautious ahead of the release of corporate
earnings, dealers said.
In thin trading on Wednesday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude was down 13 cents at $44.52 a barrel, while
Brent crude edged higher in muted trading as investors awaited a
clearer signal from weekly U.S. crude inventory data on whether
a glut was easing in the world's largest oil-consuming nation.
Oil prices fell as much 1 percent for a second day in a row
on Tuesday.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed down 0.28 percent, or 110.09 points, at 39,098.79.
"The wait for earnings season to begin has kept investors on
the sidelines," Fawad Khan of KASB Securities Ltd told Reuters.
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd slipped 2.2 percent,
while National Refinery Ltd lost 2.1 percent.
The rupee ended stronger 104.79/104.83 against the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.80/104.87.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.20 percent
from Tuesday's close of 5.50 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)