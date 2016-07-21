KARACHI, July 21 Pakistan stocks snapped two sessions of losses to close at a record high on Thursday, on continued foreign investor inflow, and gains led by cement and auto sector stocks, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.53 percent, or 208 points, at 39,306.79.

"Taking cue from net foreign investment in the last two sessions, market closed at a new high, led by cement and auto stocks," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Ltd.

"There was net inflow of foreign funds worth $1.8 million and $1.6 million in the last two sessions, respectively."

Lucky Cement Ltd gained 2.77 percent and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd rose 1.43 percent.

The rupee ended weaker 104.81/104.85 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.79/104.83.

Overnight rates in the money market dropped to 6.10 percent from Wednesday's close of 6.20 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)