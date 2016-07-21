KARACHI, July 21 Pakistan stocks snapped two
sessions of losses to close at a record high on Thursday, on
continued foreign investor inflow, and gains led by cement and
auto sector stocks, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed up 0.53 percent, or 208 points, at 39,306.79.
"Taking cue from net foreign investment in the last two
sessions, market closed at a new high, led by cement and auto
stocks," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Ltd.
"There was net inflow of foreign funds worth $1.8 million
and $1.6 million in the last two sessions, respectively."
Lucky Cement Ltd gained 2.77 percent and Honda
Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd rose 1.43 percent.
The rupee ended weaker 104.81/104.85 against the
dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.79/104.83.
Overnight rates in the money market dropped to 6.10 percent
from Wednesday's close of 6.20 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)