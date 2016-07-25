KARACHI, July 25 Pakistan stocks extended losses
for a second session on Monday on profit-taking in oil stocks
after a drop in global crude prices, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed down 0.34 percent at 39,017.32.
"Declining international oil prices coupled with
profit-taking led the market to close down," Hammad Aman,
manager-equity sales, Topline Securities, told Reuters.
Oil prices fell on Monday, holding near two-month lows amid
worries that a global glut of crude and refined products would
weigh on markets for some time.
Oil majors Pakistan Petroleum Limited fell 2.06
percent, while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd lost
1.64 percent.
However, investor interest was seen in refinery stocks with
Attock Refinery Ltd gaining 1.85 percent while
Pakistan Refinery Ltd ended 3.39 percent higher.
The rupee ended flat at 104.81/104.86 against the
dollar, compared with Friday's close of 104.81/104.85.
Overnight rates in the money market dropped to 5.80 percent
from Friday's close of 6.10 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)