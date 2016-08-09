KARACHI Aug 9 Pakistan stocks rose for a second
straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in oil stocks as
global crude prices increased, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.48 percent, or 187.54 points, higher at
39,663.71.
"In line with last session's performance, the market closed
higher (on Tuesday), led by a surge in international crude
prices," said Hammad Aman, manager - equity sales at Topline
Securities.
Oil edged further above $45 a barrel as forecasts for a drop
in U.S. inventories and speculation of producer action to prop
up prices countered concern about a supply glut.
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd gained 3.49 percent,
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd rose 1.51 percent and Oil and
Gas Development Co Ltd added 1.43 percent.
E-Electric Ltd was the top traded stock in terms
of volume, with 33 million shares changing hands.
The rupee ended stronger at 104.57/104.62 per dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 104.62/104.68.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.00 percent
from Monday's close of 5.00 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)