Karachi Oct 28 Pakistani shares fell on all
days this week, bringing down the benchmark index below the
40,000 mark, as political tensions deepened between the ruling
and opposition parties, spooking investors.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed down 0.29 percent, or 114.43 points, at 39,872.88.
The index fell 3.4 percent this week.
"Fear gripped investors on increased political tensions
between PTI (Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf) and ruling party Pakistan
Muslim League (Nawaz) creating a selling spree on Friday," said
Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
Among the gainers, Fauji Cement Company Ltd rose
3.01 percent, while Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd was
up 4.98 percent.
The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at
104.80/104.84 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's close
of 104.79/104.83.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.80 percent
from Thursday's close of 5.75 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)