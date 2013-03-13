By Saud Mehsud
| DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, March 13
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, March 13 A Pakistani
soldier was publicly stoned to death on the order of a tribal
court in the country's northwestern Kurram region for having an
affair with a local woman, government officials and tribesmen
said on Wednesday.
Such tribal justice is a stark reminder of the difficulty in
establishing a credible civilian administration in Pakistan's
semi-autonomous region bordering Afghanistan, despite a series
of military operations in the area and Western nations pouring
in millions of dollars to help build infrastructure.
Punjab native Anwar Din, 27, was posted last year to the
Parachinar area of Kurram agency where he met Intizar Bibi, 19,
while manning a checkpost near her home.
The two embarked on a romantic relationship, tribal sources
said, and he tried to elope with her when he was later posted to
the disputed Kashmir region. It was not immediately clear what
evidence there was, if any, of a romance.
"The girl left her home on Monday and met Anwar Din when
villagers saw them," said Munir Hussain, the head of the local
jirga, or tribal court, that sentenced Din to death. "We took
the girl into custody and took the boy to the local graveyard
where he was stoned to death and buried."
Din was killed on Monday, he added. A government official,
speaking on condition of anonymity, said the jirga had ruled the
woman must be shot to death. It was not immediately clear if
this had already taken place.
The army was not immediately available for comment.
Kurram, the only part of Pakistan's largely lawless border
region that has a significant Shi'ite population, is racked by
sectarian violence between Sunni and Shi'ite tribes.
Anti-Shi'ite ideology from the Taliban and al Qaeda has meant
years of bloody fighting.
Bibi is Shi'ite while Din was Sunni, Hussain added.
The Federally Administered Tribal Areas have never been
fully integrated into Pakistan's administrative, economic or
judicial system.
Instead, families and tribes often take justice into their
own hands, presiding over "jirgas" or "panchayats", gatherings
of elders that hand down punishments including rape, killing and
the bartering of women to settle scores and restore honour.
In such tribal justice, women often fair far worse than men.
Hussain said that the jirga had also requested that another
Pakistani soldier, Saif Ullah, be handed over for helping the
couple meet and coordinate the planned elopement.
"The army is here for our security but if they engage in
such activities we will not let them stay here," Hussain said.
"This is an insult to tribal customs. We will revolt against
this."
(Writing By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman
and Nick Macfie)