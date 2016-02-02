KARACHI Feb 2 Pakistani security personnel on
Tuesday clashed with marchers protesting against government
plans to privatise the ailing national airline, in a skirmish
that a hospital official said killed at least two protesters and
injured eight.
Protesters said paramilitary forces fired after a
confrontation as security forces tried to block the strikers
nearing the airport in the southern economic hub of Karachi.
But a spokesman for the paramilitary Rangers force and a
senior police officer denied that any of their members had
fired.
The violence came as hundreds of airline employees held the
latest of a months-long series of protests against the plans to
privatise Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
Police used water cannons and teargas to keep the crowd from
approaching the city's Jinnah International Airport before shots
were fired.
"They didn't tell us they would be using force," Suhail
Baluch, chairman of PIA's Joint Action Committee, a grouping of
unions, said of the firings.
"Firing straight at unarmed people is unacceptable."
One man with a gunshot wound died during treatment while the
body of another had been brought for autopsy, Kaleem Shaikh, an
officer of the city's Jinnah Hospital, told Reuters, adding that
the men were PIA employees at the protest.
Eight other injured protesters had also been admitted for
treatment, he said.
Senior police officer Kamran Fazal told reporters at the
scene that police did not open fire. Police had gathered bullet
casings from the scene to determine the weapons used, he said.
Despite the strike in Karachi and at PIA offices across
Pakistan, flights suffered no major disruption on Tuesday.
Once a source of pride for Pakistan, flights of the
loss-making carrier are now frequently cancelled and many of its
aircraft have been cannibalised to keep others flying.
The government has sought to allay fears the move could
bring mass layoffs, but sporadic protests have continued.
"Saving PIA means saving the country," said Ali Hussain, one
of the striking employees. "Tomorrow they will sell Pakistan."
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday enacted legislation
that effectively restricts the airline's employees from striking
for six months, the government said in a statement.
Those convicted of infringements face prison terms of up to
a year, and an unspecified fine.
"Let me make clear that those who continue the strike will
be treated as enemies of PIA and Pakistan and they will end up
losing their jobs," the Daily Times newspaper quoted Information
Minister Pervaiz Rashid as saying on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Asad Hashim and Krista Mahr in
Islamabad; Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)