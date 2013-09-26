By Maria Golovnina and Syed Raza Hassan
| SEHWAN SHARIF, Pakistan, Sept 27
SEHWAN SHARIF, Pakistan, Sept 27 Yielding to the
hypnotic beat of drums and the intoxicating scent of incense,
the woman danced herself into a state of trance, laughing and
shaking uncontrollably alongside hundreds of others at
Pakistan's most revered Sufi shrine.
Swathed in red, the Sufi colour of passion, she shouted
invocations to the shrine's patron saint in an ecstatic ritual
repeated daily in the dusty town of Sehwan Sharif on the banks
of the river Indus.
With its hypnotic rituals, ancient mysticism and a touch of
intoxicated madness, Sufism is a non-violent form of Islam which
has been practised in Pakistan for centuries - a powerful
antidote to extremism in places such as the province of Sindh.
It is scenes like this, where men and women dance together
in a fervent celebration of their faith, that make Sufis an
increasingly obvious target in the conservative Muslim country
where sectarian violence is on the rise.
At a crossroads of historic trade routes, religions and
cultures, Sindh has always been a poor but religiously tolerant
place, shielded by its embrace of Sufism from Islamist militancy
sweeping other parts of Pakistan.
But this year peace came to an end with a string of attacks
across the province, including against Sufi places of worship,
as militants seek new safe havens and new ways of destabilising
the country.
"They are trying to kill us," said Syed Sarwar Ali Shah
Bukhari, whose father, a Sufi cleric, was killed in a bomb
attack on the family's ancestral shrine in February.
Bukhari, 36, is now the oldest living descendant of a
prominent Sufi "saint" whose tomb his family has tended for
generations in a tradition handed down from father to son.
"It was never like this before," Bukhari, wearing a black
turban and silver embroidered slippers, said nervously outside
the Dargah Ghulam Shah Gazi shrine, its vast dome shining bright
above the bleak mud-brick homes of his native Maari village.
"Suddenly everyone is hostile towards us. People are
afraid," added Bukhari, who took over as the shrine's resident
saint and custodian after the death of his father.
IRREDEEMABLE HERETICS
The influx of Taliban-inspired gangs into Sindh is a
disturbing development in a country where Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif's government is already struggling to contain a Taliban
insurgency and escalating religious violence.
"In Sindh, militancy was not common until now. It was known
for its tolerance," said Abdul Khalique Shaikh, a senior police
officer who investigated this year's Sufi attacks. "You can
hardly find any Sindh-based religious extremists here."
Insurgents see Sufis as irredeemable heretics who deserve to
die. Long entrenched in their tribal safe havens on Pakistan's
border with Afghanistan, militants are seeping quietly into
vulnerable, less protected areas, establishing cells in unlikely
new places such as rural Sindh.
Sindh is home to Pakistan's violent city of Karachi, long
infiltrated by the Taliban. But until now, its rural interior
has been of little interest to insurgents.
Police say there is evidence suggesting a group of well
trained militants had been deployed in Sindh to prepare for more
attacks.
"All of them are jihadists (Islamist militants). All of them
were in Afghanistan," said Shaikh, the senior police officer.
Taliban-friendly seminaries - some funded by Middle East
money - have sprung up around Sindh to inspire men to holy war.
Men collecting donations often loiter outside radical mosques.
The striped black and white flag of pro-Taliban groups flap
on street corners across rural Sindh - a novelty in these parts.
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a radical Sunni sectarian outfit, has
also made inroads into Sindh from the neighbouring Punjab
province, setting up seminaries to spread its ideology.
Security sources said militants in rural Sindh are based
around the cities of Shikarpur and Sukkur. Zulfikar Memon, 33,
who was wounded in the February attack in Maari, said jihadists
opened an Islamist school in Shikarpur just before the blast.
"Before there were no Taliban madrassas here," he said,
referring to Islamic schools. "They are brainwashing young
people. ... It's not in our power to do anything. We just follow
our spiritual leader."
Days before Bukhari's father was killed, another cleric from
the nearby town of Qambar survived a bomb attack on his car.
In May, Ibrahim Jatoi, a Shi'ite politician, narrowly
escaped death when his convoy was hit by a suicide bomber near
Shikarpur - the first sectarian assault of this kind in rural
Sindh.
And, just a month after Sharif came to power, insurgents
struck at the heart of Sindh's military apparatus, attacking an
intelligence compound in Sukkur. Seven were killed.
"Historically we Sindhis are not conservative or religious.
We are secular," said Shahzaib Chandio, 30, as he scanned
shelves at a local library for books about Europe. "Those
terrorists are from tribal areas. Security is now very fragile."
"WE'RE A SOFT TARGET"
Steeped in centuries of subcontinental folklore, poetry and
spiritualism, Sufism reflects the mystical side of Islam and
involves scenes unthinkable in most other parts of Pakistan.
At Sehwan Sharif, drums conjuring up the spirit of
13th-century saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar beat hypnotically. Wisps
of incense swirl like ancient spirits. Fervent in their joy, men
and women dance and sing with an intensity that sends many into
a trance.
The Taliban, who believe music should be banned and women
kept at home, are furious at such passionate free expression.
"Women and men dance together, and that is totally against
Islam," said Shahidullah Shahid, a spokesman for the Pakistani
Taliban. "We have a large number of fighters in Sindh. We will
target everything which is against Sharia (Islamic law)."
Every year a million pilgrims descend on Sehwan, a maze of
lanes teeming with people, donkeys and dervishes clad in red
robes, for a major festival at its intricately decorated shrine.
For residents, the extravaganza is the source of excitement
and much-needed income. For militants, it's a target.
"People believe the Qalandar (saint) will save them. He will
protect us," said Syed Muhammad Raza Shah, a Sufi student and
son of the shrine's custodian. "We are a very soft target."
In Qambar, a ramshackle town in the shadow of rocky hills
separating Sindh from the lawless province of Baluchistan, Sufis
said only a miracle could save them after their spiritual leader
Syed Ghulam Hussain Shah narrowly survived an attack this year.
The seminary is packed with turbaned students of all ages,
with older, bearded peers poring over religious texts and
singing Arabic verses in dimly lit, rose water scented rooms.
The memory of death hangs heavily amid its stone walls. This
is where Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto came
for spiritual guidance just days before she was killed in 2007.
"The enemies of Islam are killing people. Satanic forces are
behind all this," said Shah as he recalled the day Bhutto sat in
front of him, asking questions and crying.
"The way this government and this country are run, I can see
no hope in anything. People are not safe even inside their own
houses ... May God keep us all safe."
