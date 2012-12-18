(Adds quotes from traders, prices)
By Katharine Houreld and Rajendra Jadhav
ISLAMABAD/MUMBAI Dec 18 Pakistan has allowed
another 500,000 tonnes of sugar exports, the government said,
bringing the total to 1.2 million so far this year, as it seeks
to generate foreign exchange for state coffers and revenue for
cash-strapped mills.
Pakistan returned to the export market earlier this year for
the first time since 2009 and is becoming a significant exporter
in Asia after Thailand. Its mills often sell abroad at a
discount, which can exert downward pressure on global prices.
The latest tranche of exports has no quantitative
restrictions on individual mills, but exporters need to ship
quantities within 90 days after registering for exports, a
government statement said on Tuesday.
"For the government and for mills, allowing exports was
necessary. The government needs foreign exchange; mills need
cash to pay farmers," said Muhammad Najib Balagamwala, chairman
of Karachi-based SeaTrade group.
He said the fact there is no individual quota for mills
would speed up exports.
"Currently export deals are getting done at $508 to 530 (per
tonne). Saudi Arabia, Sudan, East African countries and
Afghanistan are buying sugar," Balagamwala said.
March white sugar on Liffe was down 0.25 percent at
$519.50 per tonne on Tuesday.
"Local prices are weak. To make money mills can offer a
discount," an exporter based in Karachi said.
Pakistan is likely to produce 5 million tonnes of sugar in
the October 2012 to end-September 2013 season, against local
demand of around 4.3 million tonnes.
The total of sugar available globally for export is expected
to be 53.5 million tonnes in 2012/13, according to the
International Sugar Organization's latest quarterly report.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jane Baird)