ISLAMABAD Nov 6 Pakistan's sugar producers said on Thursday they are lobbying the government to allow exports of up to 1.5 million tonnes of sugar to compete with India, which itself is extending incentives for exports of the sweetener.

"Today we had a meeting with the commerce secretary during which we requested the government to allow the export of 500,000 tonnes of sugar immediately," Chairman of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Iskandar Khan told Reuters on Thursday.

He added that in total producers sought to export up to 1.5 million tonnes of sugar, with many companies still struggling to process sugar and sell it domestically because of a bumper crop. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Susan Thomas)