ISLAMABAD Nov 6 Pakistan's sugar producers said
on Thursday they are lobbying the government to allow exports of
up to 1.5 million tonnes of sugar to compete with India, which
itself is extending incentives for exports of the sweetener.
"Today we had a meeting with the commerce secretary during
which we requested the government to allow the export of 500,000
tonnes of sugar immediately," Chairman of the Pakistan Sugar
Mills Association Iskandar Khan told Reuters on Thursday.
He added that in total producers sought to export up to 1.5
million tonnes of sugar, with many companies still struggling to
process sugar and sell it domestically because of a bumper crop.
