(Adds details, quotes)
By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD Nov 6 Pakistan's sugar producers have
asked the government to allow exports of up to 1.5 million
tonnes of sugar to compete with India, which is extending
incentives for exports of the sweetener.
The country's mills are struggling to process sugar and sell
it domestically because of a bumper crop, but would be shipping
into a global market already burdened by oversupply.
"Today we had a meeting with the commerce secretary during
which we requested the government to allow the export of 500,000
tonnes of sugar immediately," Chairman of the Pakistan Sugar
Mills Association Iskandar Khan told Reuters on Thursday.
He added that in total producers sought to export up to 1.5
million tonnes of sugar, but did not specify whether it would be
raw or processed.
"How are mills expected to start crushing when surplus
stocks from the last crop are still lying around?" Khan asked.
Pakistan's commerce ministry was not immediately available
for comment. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been quoted by local
media as saying that the government would take issues facing the
sugar industry into consideration.
Traders said Pakistan's possible emergence as a supplier had
come as a complete surprise.
"This will become another challenge for the sugar industry
that's already struggling with oversupply. The Indian government
will have to tailor its export incentives accordingly to help
mills offload their inventory," said a sugar trader with a big
Indian trading house.
Benchmark New York sugar prices fell to multi-year
lows in September due to abundant global supplies from countries
such as Brazil and India, the top two producers.
The Indian Sugar Mills Association, a body of private sugar
mills, estimated in September that the country's production this
season will rise to 25.0-25.5 million tonnes from 24.3 million
tonnes a year ago.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Additional reporting by Mayank
Bhardwaj and Krishna Das; Editing by Michael Urquhart)